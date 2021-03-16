Veteran actor, Pete Edochie, reveals how to handle cheating husbands | Ripples Nigeria

Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie has revealed how women should handle their cheating husbands.

In a video he shared on his Instagram platform, the Nollywood icon admonished Nigerian women to treat their husbands with respect and honour regardless of their shenanigans.

The movie star made this known via his Instagram page on Sunday, March 14, 2021, while addressing the issues surrounding infidelity and polygamy in Nigerian marriages.

“Solomon had 1000 wives and 700 concubines.

If a man decides to take many more wives, what are you going to do?

Nothing.

If you think your husband is going out to have an affair, put a packet of condoms in his bag.

When he sees it, he’ll know you have his interest at heart,” he said.

“If it is in his intention to stray, he’ll pull himself together.

Not that But women are not even creative.

You want to be like white women who keep on divorcing and remarrying.

It doesn’t suit us. It doesn’t go down well with us. No!”

Edochie also spoke about how his father met his mother at the age of 15.

According to him, when it was time for his then 40-year-old father to settle down, his uncle went to a neighbouring village to search for a wife for him.

