Veteran actor, RMD, urges Nigerians to ‘stand’ against corrupt leadership

Published

2 hours ago

on

RMD tells customs what to do with seized food items amid COVID-19 lockdown

Veteran Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo has shared a picture admonishing people to desist from condoning bad leadership and poor governance.

Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday afternoon, Richard Mofe-Damijo fondly called RMD shared a thought-provoking picture on his Instagram page.

Read also :Actor RMD’s daughter, Nicole claims being removed from a project because she’s Nigerian

Specifically, the photo depicts five men and a woman seated around a legless table full of cash, huge bottle of wine, chicken and supported on the backs of bent over people.

The words on the photo read: “If the people stand. The party is over”

RMD added on the picture; “And again no better truth ever spoken!”

See the picture below.

Opinions

