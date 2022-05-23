Veteran actress, Eucharia Anunobi, cries out, says she wants a husband (Video)

Veteran Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi has revealed that she wants to get married.

The Glamour Girls actress made this known in a recent interview session with BBC Igbo.

The 56-year-old veteran thespian is making this known sixteen years after her first marriage to Charles Ekwu ended in a divorce.

The union produced only one child, Raymond Ekwu, who sadly died from complications associated with sickle cell anemia at age 15.

Read also :Actress Eucharia Anunobi slams people who build palatial houses in villages

Speaking during the session, Eucharia had this to say:

“Please, I use this opportunity and tell the world that I want to marry urgently. A great man should show himself and put a ring on this finger of mine.

My specification is a man who is God-fearing and handsome.

He must be up to the task, having everything that makes a man male. You must be complete, that’s all I can say.”

Watch her speak below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now