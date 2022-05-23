Connect with us

Entertainment

Veteran actress, Eucharia Anunobi, cries out, says she wants a husband (Video)

Published

1 hour ago

on

Eucharia Anunobi

Veteran Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi has revealed that she wants to get married.

The Glamour Girls actress made this known in a recent interview session with BBC Igbo.

The 56-year-old veteran thespian is making this known sixteen years after her first marriage to Charles Ekwu ended in a divorce.

The union produced only one child, Raymond Ekwu, who sadly died from complications associated with sickle cell anemia at age 15.

Read also :Actress Eucharia Anunobi slams people who build palatial houses in villages

Speaking during the session, Eucharia had this to say:

“Please, I use this opportunity and tell the world that I want to marry urgently. A great man should show himself and put a ring on this finger of mine.

My specification is a man who is God-fearing and handsome.

He must be up to the task, having everything that makes a man male. You must be complete, that’s all I can say.”

Watch her speak below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

4 × four =

Investigations

SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
Investigations2 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour

The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
forest woods in Cross River forest woods in Cross River
Investigations2 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community

“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
Investigations3 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment

In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
Ijaw Youths accuse N'Delta leaders of working against NDDC for selfish goals Ijaw Youths accuse N'Delta leaders of working against NDDC for selfish goals
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
Investigations2 months ago

FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers

Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...