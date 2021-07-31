Entertainment
Veteran actress Rachel Oniga is dead
Veteran Nollywood actress, Rachel Oniga has died.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the Chief Daddy actress died on Friday, July 30.
She was scheduled to resume for another film shoot on Saturday, July 31 when the news of her death filtered into town.
Stakeholders in the TV and film industry confirmed her passing away.
Nollywood film director, and film festival founder, Fidelis Duker confirmed Oniga’s death.
He said: ‘Another Iroko has fallen. It’s true Rachel Oniga is dead. She died last night. It’s a sad loss for Nollywood.’
CEO of Best Of Nollywood, Seun Oloketuyi also confirmed the incident.
He said: “it’s sad we lost Madam Oniga. I heard and after confirmation, I was told that Madam Oniga has gone to be with the Lord.”
Oniga has featured in over 200 productions – TV and films.
