Veteran actress Shan George accuses her colleagues of fake love

Veteran Nollywood actress, Shan George has slammed her colleagues in the entertainment industry for failing to reciprocate love.

According to the veteran thespian, most celebrities do not sincerely appreciate each other and it is not ideal.

Speaking about celebrity interaction on social media, Shan George stated that most celebrities do not ‘follow back’ with their primary account on Instagram, instead, they use their ‘fan page’ to connect with their fellow celebrities.

She mentioned further that it is unfair and celebrities should be more interested in their colleagues.

The veteran actress had this to say:

“Dear celebrity,

I dey follow you, but you follow me back with you fan page.”

In the latter part of her post, she admonished her colleagues to ‘show love’ because celebrity status dies and it is the relationship they have been able to nurture that would matter in the end.

Shan George continued:

“Celebrity status dies,

But the love way we love you no fit die.

Show love back, you won’t die.”

Shan George was one of the most notable actresses in the Nigerian movie industry in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

