Veteran artiste Blackface accuses Banky W, Wizkid of stealing his song

Veteran Nigerian musician, Blackface has accused entertainment polymath Banky W and his former Empire Mates Entertainment (EME) signee Wizkid of stealing his song.

According to Blackface, a former member of the now-defunct music group, Plantashun Boyz, Banky W, and Wizkid recorded his song titled, ‘I like the way’ without his permission.

Taking to the social media platform, Twitter on Friday morning, Blackface real name Ahmedu Augustine Obiabo admonished both musicians to call him so that they can settle their differences.

“2 of una know say we get unfinished business for jacking my song “I like the way’ Make una call me,” Blackface wrote while responding to Wizkid’s famous ‘lol’ tweet to Banky W’s recent interview on the microblogging site, Twitter.

Read also: Wizkid’s ‘Lol’ response to Banky W’s claim sends social media agog

Blackface did not stop there, in another post on his Instagram platform, the Ajegunle-born musician urged his followers to tag Banky W and Wizkid on the post.

Further, he blamed renowned music producer, Samklef for reproducing his song and failing to give him appropriate credit.

Blackface wrote on his Instagram page:

“Make una tag them to call me as the #copycopy and over lifting didn’t stop there they took #twistandturn of my album #risingsun to do that garbage they call #ginger again…you never finish one matter you dey enter another one? Na @samklef cause all these for reproducing my sound for you to ride on! Keep being on the run ….you still getting served too! Call me”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now