Veteran Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Jimmy Jatt, undergoes kidney transplant

Veteran Nigerian disc jockey, Oluwaforijimi Adewale Amu who is better known as DJ Jimmy Jatt, has made it known that he had a kidney transplant.

On Friday, September 16, the Nigerian entertainer made a shocking revelation about battling kidney disease and even having a transplant.

According to the veteran disc jockey, Wednesday, September 14th, 2022, made it six months since he had the transplant, which was done in Lagos, Nigeria, after choosing to come down from the United States, where his family is.

In the shared video on Instagram, the renowned disc jockey expressed his gratitude to God for granting him a second chance and also thanked “Zenith Medical and Kidney Centre”, the hospital where he had the successful transplant.

DJ Jimmy Jatt also went on to state that he has chosen to become an ambassador for Kidney Transplants to ensure that the public is given proper knowledge about it.

In the long post, he wrote:

“My father used the difference between cars & humans to teach me a lesson in humility.

“If you broke cars down, you would find a difference in horsepower, the number of plugs & exhausts, gear systems etc but dissecting any two humans would reveal the same 206 bones, 1 heart, 2 kidneys, 1 skull..etc.So pomposity makes no sense & that has been my creed all my life.”

He continued;

“We are all the same.

“But this experience has reinforced the fact that we all also do share the frailty of life in common.

“No one is promised tomorrow.

“A very successful kidney transplant (exactly 6 months today) has further deepened my appreciation for life’s most important things & gratitude to God.”

Speaking further, he added;

“My gratitude joyfully extends to the management and staff of @zenithmedicalandkidneycentre for the most professional execution of the surgery.

“The warmth and reassurance of the entire team were immeasurably cannot imagine pulling through this without my angels.

“My wife, my daughters, I love you beyond any words.

“And to my siblings, where do I begin to thank you. My friends have an amazing support system.”

