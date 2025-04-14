VFD, Abbey Mortgage Bank, Union Dicon Livestock Feeds emerge as top stocks to watch this week

The bears continued to ravage the Nigerian equities market as investors lost N440 billion on the floor of last week.

The market capitalization crashed to N65.7 trillion from the N66.1 trillion recorded the previous week.

Similarly , the All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.90% to close the week at 104,563.34 points from the 105,511.89 points recorded the previous week.

Amid the bearish trend, as analysed by Ripples Nigeria, stocks like VFD, UNION DICON and LIVESTOCK FEEDS emerged amongst the top 10 best-performing stocks last week to position themselves as stocks to watch in the new week.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks To Watch is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK• 6.13 ▴ 0.55 (9.86%)

The current share price of Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc (ABBEYBDS) is NGN 6.13. ABBEYBDS closed its last trading day (Friday, April 11, 2025) at 6.13 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 9.9% gain over its previous closing price of 5.58 NGN. Abbey began the year with a share price of 3.00 NGN and has since gained 104% on that price valuation, ranking it fifth on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about ABBEYBDS knowing the stock has accrued an outstanding 70% over the past four-week period alone—second best on NGX.

Abbey Mortgage Bank is the 105th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Jan 13 – Apr 11, 2025). ABBEYBDS has traded a total volume of 8.93 million shares—in 985 deals—valued at NGN 34.3 million over the period, with an average of 141,823 traded shares per session. A volume high of 1.5 million was achieved on January 22nd, and a low of 93 on April 3rd, for the same period.

VFDGROUP • 87.70 ▴ 7.90 (9.9%)

The current share price of VFD Group (VFDGROUP) is NGN 87.70. VFDGROUP closed its last trading day (Friday, April 11, 2025) at 87.70 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 9.9% gain over its previous closing price of 79.80 NGN. VFD began the year with a share price of 44.40 NGN and has since gained 97.5% on that price valuation, ranking it seventh on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about VFDGROUP knowing the stock has accrued an outstanding 86% over the past four-week period alone—best on NGX.

VFD Group is the 84th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Jan 13 – Apr 11, 2025). VFDGROUP has traded a total volume of 28.6 million shares—in 2,933 deals—valued at NGN 1.79 billion over the period, with an average of 454,680 traded shares per session. A volume high of 4.39 million was achieved on April 8th, and a low of 1,427 on March 24th, for the same period.

UNIONDICON • 7.60 ▴ 0.65 (9.35%)

The current share price of Union Dicon Salt (UNIONDICON) is NGN 7.60. UNIONDICON closed its last trading day (Friday, April 11, 2025) at 7.60 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 9.4% gain over its previous closing price of 6.95 NGN. Union Dicon Salt began the year with a share price of 7.20 NGN and has since gained 5.56% on that price valuation, ranking it 54th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about UNIONDICON knowing the stock has accrued an outstanding 58% over the past four-week period alone—third best on NGX.

Union Dicon Salt is the 102nd most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Jan 13 – Apr 11, 2025). UNIONDICON has traded a total volume of 9.4 million shares—in 428 deals—valued at NGN 60.5 million over the period, with an average of 149,171 traded shares per session. A volume high of 2.14 million was achieved on February 20th for the same period.

LIVESTOCK • 8.54 ▴ 0.38 (4.66%)

The current share price of Livestock Feeds (LIVESTOCK) is NGN 8.54. LIVESTOCK closed its last trading day (Friday, April 11, 2025) at 8.54 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 4.7% gain over its previous closing price of 8.16 NGN. Livestock Feeds began the year with a share price of 4.12 NGN and has since gained 107% on that price valuation, ranking it fourth on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Investors should, however, take caution of LIVESTOCK’s recent poor performance, having lost 16% of its value in the past four weeks.

Livestock Feeds is the 27th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Jan 13 – Apr 11, 2025). LIVESTOCK has traded a total volume of 331 million shares—in 12,408 deals—valued at NGN 2.36 billion over the period, with an average of 5.26 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 16.8 million was achieved on January 15th, and a low of 1.12 million on January 29th, for the same period.

By: Babajide Okeowo

