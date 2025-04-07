VFD, African Prudential, Union Dicon, Livestock Feeds emerge as top stocks to watch this week

Investors in the Nigerian equities market lost N110 billion at the close of trading last week.

The market opened for three trading days last week as the Federal Government declared March 31 and April 1 as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid el Fitr celebration.

The market capitalization crashed to N66.1 trillion from N66.2 trillion while the All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.14% to close the week at 105,511.89 points from the 104,962.96 points recorded the previous week.

Amid the bearish trend, stocks like VFD, African Prudential Insurance, Union Dicon, and Livestock Feeds still posted strong performances to position themselves as stocks to watch in the new week.

Note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks To Watch is not a buy, sell, or hold recommendation. So, it is best to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

LIVESTOCK FEEDS • 7.92 ▴ 0.72 (10%)

The current share price of Livestock Feeds (LIVESTOCK) is NGN 7.92. LIVESTOCK closed its last trading day (Friday, April 4, 2025) at 7.92 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 10% gain over its previous closing price of 7.20 NGN. Livestock Feeds began the year with a share price of 4.12 NGN and has since gained 92.2% on that price valuation, ranking it sixth on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about LIVESTOCK, knowing the stock has accrued 9% over the past four-week period—18th best on NGX.

Livestock Feeds is the 28th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Jan 6 – Apr 4, 2025). LIVESTOCK has traded a total volume of 334 million shares—in 12,257 deals—valued at NGN 2.33 billion over the period, with an average of 5.3 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 16.8 million was achieved on January 15th, and a low of 829,987 on January 8th, for the same period.

VFD GROUP • 57.00 ▴ 5.10 (9.83%)

The current share price of VFD Group (VFDGROUP) is NGN 57.00. VFDGROUP closed its last trading day (Friday, April 4, 2025) at 57.00 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 9.8% gain over its previous closing price of 51.90 NGN. VFD began the year with a share price of 44.40 NGN and has since gained 28.4% on that price valuation, ranking it 23rd on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about VFDGROUP, knowing the stock has accrued 9% over the past four-week period—20th best on NGX.

VFD Group is the 97th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Jan 6 – Apr 4, 2025). VFD GROUP has traded a total volume of 13.9 million shares—in 2,126 deals—valued at NGN 670 million over the period, with an average of 220,140 traded shares per session. A volume high of 1.06 million was achieved on April 4th, and a low of 1,427 on March 24th, for the same period. The table below details the last 10 trading days of activity of VFD on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

UNION DICON • 5.80 ▴ 0.50 (9.43%)

The current share price of Union Dicon Salt (UNION DICON) is NGN 5.80. UNIONDICON closed its last trading day (Friday, April 4, 2025) at 5.80 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 9.4% gain over its previous closing price of 5.30 NGN. Union Dicon Salt began the year with a share price of 7.20 NGN but has since lost 19.4% off that price valuation, ranking it 133rd on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders’ fears may be allayed by the 18% increase in UNIONDICON’s share price since March 5th, which is the ninth best on NGX.

Union Dicon Salt is the 105th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Jan 6 – Apr 4, 2025). UNIONDICON has traded a total volume of 8.33 million shares—in 393 deals—valued at NGN 53.1 million over the period, with an average of 132,235 traded shares per session. A volume high of 2.14 million was achieved on February 20th for the same period.

AFRICAN PRUDENTIAL • 15.10 ▾ 0.65 (4.13%)

The current share price of Africa Prudential Plc (AFRIPRUD) is NGN 15.10. AFRIPRUD closed its last trading day (Friday, April 4, 2025) at 15.10 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 4.1% drop from its previous closing price of 15.75 NGN. Africa Prudential began the year with a share price of 20.55 NGN but has since lost 26.5% off that price valuation, ranking it 143rd on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders’ worries are compounded by the fact that AFRIPRUD has lost 46% of the stock’s value from March 5th to date.

Africa Prudential is the 36th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Jan 6 – Apr 4, 2025). AFRIPRUD has traded a total volume of 223 million shares—in 14,263 deals—valued at NGN 6.54 billion over the period, with an average of 3.54 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 23.3 million was achieved on March 10th, and a low of 747,262 on January 30th, for the same period.

By: Babajide Okeowo

