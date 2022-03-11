Vice-chancellors charge Nigerian govt to embrace sincere dialogue with ASUU

The General Assembly of the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities has charged the Federal Government to embrace sincere dialogue with the Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (ASUU) in order for the union to call off its ongoing strike,

The body stated that Nigerian universities would not be able to withstand the consequences of indefinite strike.

This was contained in a communique issued after the 80th meeting of the Assembly held on Thursday.

ASUU had embarked on a four-week warning strike starting from February 14,, 2022 as a result of the failure of the government to implement the agreements it signed with the union.

The union had also threatened to declare indefinite strike if the government declines to honour the demanded of the union.

The communique reads in part: “Members expressed regret that the nation’s public Universities are witnessing another strike action resulting from a trade dispute with the Unions. It expressed the need for the Federal Government to be proactive and dialogue with the leadership of the Union to ensure an amicable resolution of the crisis.

“At the heart of the dispute is the public universities’ funding, which members noted is grossly inadequate by the Government at the Federal and State Levels. The Meeting noted that the Public Universities might not absorb the consequences of another prolonged strike by the Union if the outstanding issues are not quickly resolved.

Speaking on the incessant issue of fake admissions, the committee denounced the high rate and agreed to meet with the registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board.

“Members decried the issue of illegal admissions into our Universities. CVCNU resolved an urgent meeting with the JAMB Registrar to draw his attention to this matter and see how this can be curbed.”

The communique also stressed the need for Vice-chancellors to meet with the leadership of National Assembly as a way to find lasting solutions to the problem and find better process of engagement.

