Victim, others lash at Helen Ukpabio over alleged child witchcraft persecution

Founder of the Liberty Gospel Church in Calabar, Cross River State, Mrs. Helen Ukpabio has come under fire over her activities of fighting against alleged child witches.

A victim who was once accused of being a witch as a child, Miss Enobong Stephen called on Mrs. Ukpabio not to use her as a pawn in advancing her “invidious and insidious” goals.

The call was contained in a video posted on some WhatsApp groups and other social media platforms in Akwa Ibom State – Nigeria mostly in Eket communities.

In the video, Ms. Stephen said she was stigmatized as a child witch in 2004 and was abandoned then rescued to a children shelter in Eket before later reunited with her family after ten years.

“I travelled out of Eket to look for a job to feed my two kids only to come back and found out that Helen Ukpabio’s people were looking for me all over the places to take me to Calabar and meet her. And I asked to meet her for what again? I don’t understand”, the visibly angry lady queried.

She said since 2013 that she and other children were contacted by Ukpabio’s representatives and in 2019 an international passport done for her, she has not benefited from the movement.

She averred that proxies of Mrs. Ukpabio, including a certain Pastor Eneh Bill whose child was in the same witch stigmatized children refuge with her, cornered her and her mother and requested their help to run a smear campaign against certain children Centres and their executives. “They said that they were going to take them and other children to the United Kingdom to clear her name her church’s name”.

Ms. Stephen said they were taken to the Liberty Gospel Church Headquarters in Calabar with their mothers and were given a script to memorize and read in front of cameras. She said she did not want to read the script because it was full of lies and distorted information. She maintained that Mrs. Ukpabio became apparently livid with her and vowed that she would not join others back to Eket until she did her bidding.

She recalled how her mother personally persuaded her to read the script and told her about the huge amount of money that was given to them and bags of assorted foods items including rice and she wouldn’t want to miss them.

“I succumbed to my mother’s pressure and recited the script which was full of lies in front of cameras as others did. My mother was very happy and hugged me even though I was personally, very upset with such actions.”

Eno claimed Apostle Ukpabio instructed her workers to work on their International Passport in preparation for the United Kingdom travel. She divulged in the video that after the international passports were issued, they never got hold of them except the photocopies of the profile section.

“I saw the whole thing as a child’s play. How can you prepare traveling documents for us and we never touch or feel it up till today since 2019?”, the mother of two kids wondered.

Ms. Stephen said she wanted to use the medium to recant her statements which were done under duress and intensive, forceful persuasion.

READ ALSO: Breakthrough in Enugu market leader’s murder case as police arrests two suspects

“I don’t want them to use me or what I said on their cameras because I was forced to do so. I know they are going to use other children for their diabolical missions but not me.” Ms. Stephen said.

When she was asked if money was given to her again to work with them on their mission if she would oblige. She said she would never do that because it was against her conscience and belief as a Christian.

“How can I do that? It was my mother who persuaded me to join them to Calabar in the first place. And I didn’t like the whole thing that went through as their mission was to blackmail people and clear their names on child witchcraft matters which she has been heavily criticized because of her preaching and movies.”

Several èfforts to reach out to Mrs. Ukpabio and her team for comment on the video and its claims were unsuccessful, as they refused to comment.

Speaking on the issues, president and CEO of Centre for Child Protection and Development in Nigeria (CCDN), Dr. Israel Umoh advised Apostle Ukpabio to stop engaging in trivial issues that do not help the children or growth of the society.

He irged her to use her influence to better the lots of people around her and her country instead of trying to indulge in a spree of vendetta against perceived enemies.

“The problem with her is that she doesn’t have good advisers, but army of leeches.

“At her age and position in the society, it’s high time she stopped looking for who to witch-hunt and assault to satisfy her vengeance craving.”

Also, General Overseer of Global Faith Assembly, Uyo, Apostle Sunday Ukpong chastised Mrs. Ukpabio, describing her actions as unacceptable and a bunch of malarkey.

He decried a situation where children were coerced to make false statements and fabrication on camera to suit the whims and caprices of Mrs. Ukpabio as criminal and unchristian.

He recalled how her teachings, books and videos had introduced and fanned the belief in child witchcraft thereby churning out thousands of vulnerable children to the streets and in harms way.

“I watched the video that was going viral in different social media groups and I wondered why this woman loves to engage herself with inconsequential things. I don’t know if she’d finished mourning the decimation of her family members so as to have time for all these petty things. Three of her brothers were callously murdered by known assailants, then her sister, mother and father died of shock as a result of this. And she too was hospitalized and rushed out of the country because of the stroke she had.

“This is the kind of battle she should be fighting and not chasing the wind. One thing has been very synonymous with her since she came to limelight; that is fighting the nonexistent witchcraft battle. I wish her well in her fight against ghostly and mirage things like witchcraft but let her prepare to get the rebuttals and reverse battles.

“How can she say in her book and I quote: a child who is often sickly, deformed, bedwettings, and sleepwalks, often running off to play, talks in her sleep, displays intelligence not consistent with kids her age and so on, is a witch…?” Apostle Ukpong queried.

By: Asu Nyong

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now