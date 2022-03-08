Victim reveals how Timaya knocked her down in hit-and-run incident

Damilola Osinubi, the lady who was involved in the hit- and- run incident with Nigerian singer, Timaya, has explained how the music star knocked her down in Lagos.

Osinubi’s clarification came a few days after Timaya denied that he intentionally rammed his car into the lady’s vehicle in the state.

READ ALSO: Singer Timaya arrested after being accused of hit and run

She said on her Instagram page on Tuesday that the singer crashed his car into her behicle after driving through an illegal route.

She wrote: “He then rolled up again and I thought he wanted to park well to come down and see the damage he has caused. Then I wanted to turn to the other side right in front of his G wagon, then the so-called celebrity zoomed off with his G wagon and knocked me down.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now