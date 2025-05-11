Victims narrate ordeal as Nigerian govt rescues 78 trafficked persons from Cote D’Ivoire

The Nigerian government has rescued 78 Nigerians who were victims of human traffickers in Cote D’Ivoire.

The victims who were repatriated back arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, around 11:00 pm on Saturday, and comprised of 73 females, two males, and three babies and were received by the

> Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Binta Bello.

While addressing the returnees, Bello said their repatriation was a reaffirmation of the agency’s commitment to the fight against human trafficking.

“This is a momentous occasion, a day that marks not only the safe return of our beloved daughters but also a reaffirmation of our unwavering commitment to the fight against human trafficking,” the NAPTIP DG said.

“To the young women and girls who have just returned, we say welcome home. You were taken far from the safety and dignity you deserve, but today, you are back on Nigerian soil, and you are not alone. You are home, and this country stands with you.

“Your courage, your survival, and your return symbolise hope for thousands of others who may still be in the shadows.

“And to those who have perpetuated this evil, let today be a reminder that Nigeria will never relent in pursuing justice,” she said.

The NAPTIP boss stated that some of those responsible for the heinous trade had been apprehended and would face the full force of the law, adding that the agency will profile and debrief the survivors for necessary measures in line with its mandate, which included counseling and skill acquisition training.

“We thank the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for its constant support and political will in the fight against trafficking in persons, the support has been instrumental in enabling NAPTIP to carry out this noble mandate.

“We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to Air Peace Airlines for their generous and patriotic assistance in facilitating the safe return of these victims free of charge.

“Your partnership is a shining example of how the private sector can contribute meaningfully to national efforts.

“To all our local and international partners, thank you. Your collaboration continues to empower us, and today’s success is one we share with all of you.”

Some of the victims also narrated their journey into human trafficking which ended in slavery.

One of the victims said:

“One of my friends told me that she is running a supermarket, that she would love me to come and work and earn like N300,000 a month.

“She said that I should not worry about the transport that she is going to pay for me, which she did.

“But when I got there, I realized there was no supermarket as she forced me into prostitution.

“She said that she paid N3 million for my transport and that I must sleep with men for me to pay her back. I told her I cannot, but she threatened to either kill or cut my hair and take it to a herbalist to make me run mad.

“For fear of the unknown, I started sleeping with different men,” she said.

According to her, she is four months pregnant and needs help to take care of herself and her unborn baby.

“When I discovered I was pregnant, she asked me to abort, I told her I cannot because the baby is already big.

“She started mistreating me, hitting me with sticks on my tummy. Sometimes, she sends some men to kick me in my stomach in order to lose the pregnancy.

“When I could no longer bear the torture, I went to report to the police,” she said.

Another victim, a 17-year-old girl, said that she met a lady who compelled her into a commercial sex act.

“A lady approached me, she said she would like to take me to Cote d’Ivoire to work in a restaurant and I will be paid 1.5million cfa monthly.

“I and six other girls accepted, she told us not to tell our parents. When we got there, she and her gang dumped us in a forest where men came to pick us up for sex.

“Some of my colleagues who were picked up for sex never returned. Some were killed and dumped on the road,” she said.

She added that after undergoing a series of abortions, the lady did a five-year family planning for her.

