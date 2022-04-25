Metro
Victims of Imo illegal refinery fire disaster for mass burial today
Victims of an explosion at an illegal refinery located in a forest in Abaezi community in the Ohaji Egbema local government area of Imo State, will be given a mass burial today, Monday April 25.
The state government said it decided on conducting the mass burial for the victims as they were burnt beyond recognition and their identities could not be ascertained and to forestall an epidemic in the area as the corpses have begun decomposing.
Ripples Nigeria had reported about the fire which engulfed the iillegal crude oil refinery complex in the Abaezi forest where at least 150 people were burnt to death while many others suffered several degrees of major burns.
Confirming the mass burial plans of the Imo State government, Head of Operations of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in the state, Ifeanyi Nnaji, in a statement on Monday, said it would be carried out by the state Ministries of Petroleum Resources and Environment.
“The state Ministries of Petroleum Resources and Environment will carry out a mass burial for the victims because their remains are already decomposing.
Read also: Buhari orders clampdown on illegal refineries in aftermath of Imo, Rivers disasters
“It is a large market involving people from all parts of the country; and since they were burnt beyond recognition, it is very difficult to identify them.
“A family just came and saw one body, which they said resembled one of their own and they carried it for burial according to traditional rites,” Nnaji said.
The NEMA boss added that the charred remains of the over 100 victims had been gathered and were awaiting a mass burial by the state government.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...