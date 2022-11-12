Politics
Victor Attah, Utomi, Baba-Ahmed, others float socio-political group
A cross section of elder statesmen and women have founded ‘The Compatriots’, a socio-political and good governance advocacy group, ahead of the 2023 Presidential and general elections.
The coalition, which came together in Abuja on Friday and is made up of representatives from all six geopolitical zones, stated that its sole goal was to save Nigeria from the many issues that the country is currently facing.
They also emphasized that Nigeria possesses all the necessary components for any nation to survive, advance, and develop based on the principles of equity, fairness, and justice among her citizens, regardless of their differences in religion, ethnicity, or politics.
Obong Victor Attah, the group’s convener and a former governor of Akwa Ibom state, said in his keynote speech that it was time to work together to reinvent Nigeria and promised to provide a forum for discussion of all pertinent local grievances of Nigerian communities in the context of the country’s survival and development.
Attah stated that the group would engage the presidential candidates of political parties to learn about their plans for Nigerians and Nigeria, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC for the electoral process, the media, among others.
He also clarified that the group was not formed for partisan politics but for good governance in Nigeria from 2023 and beyond.
READ ALSO:Clark, ex-gov Attah, 33 others caution Buhari against termination of amnesty programme in Niger Delta
He said that core national values of strong and united Nigeria, equity, justice and fairness for every citizen, realization of full potentialities of every Nigerian, primacy of peaceful co – existence between and among Nigerian communities, proper sense of nationhood and common nationality are the focus of their mission.
Attah also stated that the group’s strategic goals are to organize the best intellectual resources in order to address the major issues impeding Nigeria’s growth as a powerful and sustainable political and economic community.
“The Compatriots are convinced that Nigeria possesses the human and material resources to develop and prosper as a cohesive and vibrant political and economic community. We believe therefore that the need for fundamental social and political reforms has become urgent and imperative, failing which the Nigerian national project could slide from stagnation to decline or collapse,” the former Governor said.
While Malam Hakeem Baba-Ahmed would serve as Deputy Chairman, Prince Tom Iseghohi is the Secretary and Chief Operating Officer.
Members of the group are drawn from the North and South of the country. Those from the North are Hajia Kadariya Ahmed, Chief Silas Mak Akpa, Alhaji Mohammed Murtala Aliyu, Dr. Kabir Chafe; Hajia Inna Ciroma and Rev. Bitrus Dangiwa. Others are Professor Rahila Gowon, Dr. Enyantu Ifene, Hajia Asmau Joda, retired Generals Zamani Lekwot and Saleh Maina as well as Engineer Bello Suleiman.
Members drawn from the South include Honourable Mulikat Adeola Akande, Prince Niyi Akenzua, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, Dr. Dele Farotimi, Amb. Godknows Igali, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Alhaji Sefiu Adegbenga Kaka, Hajia Nene Lanval, Dr. Nella Rabana SAN and Honourable Nkoyo Toyo.
