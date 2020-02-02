Victor Olaotan’s worsening health, Otedola’s promise; Dr Sid’s crashed marriage and other gists that kept the mills spinning

SANWO-OLU & MUNACHI MBONU

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu was among distinguished personalities at the unveiling of the book titled, ‘Father’s Will’ which was authored by 12-year-old prodigious writer, Munachi Mbonu.

Celebrity Gist can reveal that the new book written by Munachi Mbonu (author of two previous books titled “Concealed” and “Chidubem) is a piece interwoven with science fiction, in which the main character, a super cop, demonstrates innate powers to solve earth-shattering cases.

Speaking during the launch of the novel, the governor, who was visibly impressed by the book praised the teenage author and encouraged her not to relent in her efforts as a budding writer.

“Munachi is no doubt on a path to greatness. She has defined her path and I must say without a doubt that the sky’s her limit,” the governor said.

FOLUKE DARAMOLA

During the week, the news broke that the marriage of Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola had hit the rocks but in a swift move, her husband Salako Kayode denied the report.

Reacting to the rumour, Salako Kayode alleged that the rumour was being peddled by those sympathetic to his first wife as they believe that Foluke Daramola had a hand in their divorce.

Salako Kayode who threatened legal action against the rumour peddlers also said that his wife developed high blood pressure and lost her eight-week pregnancy moments after the rumour hit town.

OTEDOLA

Months after donating N5 billion to the less privileged children in the northeastern part of Nigeria through his daughter’s foundation, Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola has got Nollywood players buzzing over his latest promise.

Otedola who was recently handed the award for Philanthropist of the Decade for his continuous support to the less privileged has pledged to support the Nigerian movie industry dubbed Nollywood.

The businessman revealed this during a recent visit to Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun state where Kunle Afolayan is shooting his upcoming movie ‘Citation’ which features his the youngest of his daughters, Temi, who incidentally is playing the lead character in the movie.

The pledge by Otedola who was accompanied by his wife and ace cinematographer Tinke Kelani has got many movie stakeholders buzzing considering the fact that the industry is still grappling with funds for productions.

LAI MOHAMMED

A new directive by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed to the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on usage of local content has got creative industry practitioners in a positive mood.

Lai Mohammed had ordered the NBC to immediately implement measures aimed at re-positioning the broadcast industry with a view to sanitising the industry, creating jobs, and promoting local content.

One of the highlights of the new order includes the move to compel broadcasters to utilise the content and services of Nigerian independent producers, in fulfillment of the regulatory requirements for 70 per cent local content.

Reacting to the new directive, creative entrepreneur Obi Asika said that it was long overdue because people give their sweat and tears to ensure the creative industry works and aspects of the old code were stifling.

LEBANESE DJ, ACE JAMMAL

The attraction and buzz generated by Nigerian music around the world may not abate anytime soon judging by the positive remarks and rating that the sector has been getting in recent times.

Beirut-born Disc Jockey, Hassan Zahreddine, also known as DJ Ace, is the latest foreigners to be stung by the bug of Nigerian music after he confessed his love for Afrobeat, hip hop music genre popularised mostly by Nigerian musicians.

The Lebanese, who grew up in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, with his parents before moving to Beirut at the age of 9-years, has even declared himself as the face of Afrobeat in the Middle East.

Celebrity Gist can reveal that DJ Ace is even dreaming of having collaborations with ‘Ye’ crooner and Grammy Award nominees, Burna Boy and Star Boy head honcho, Wizkid.

“What’s next in my life is that I’m trying to make music for Wizkid or Burna Boy because I love their vibe. I love the rhythm they sing with. After launching my night under Starboy’s brand, which represents Wizkid in Dubai, I think I need to fit in more with representing the Afrobeat in the Middle East because that’s my passion and that’s what I stand for,” he said.

VICTOR OLAOTAN

Veteran actor and former ‘Tinsel’ star, Victor Olaotan is still battling for his life in a Turkish hospital, three years after he was involved in a ghastly accident in Lagos State (October 2016).

In a bid to save his life, the cast of popular TV series, Tinsel, have come together to make an appeal for funds to aid the treatment of one of its regular casts, who plays the role of the patriarch, Fred Ade Williams in the series.

We gather that the appeal for more funds by the cast of popular TV series comes after it was revealed that treatment for the actor has stopped because his family has run out of funds to continue to foot his medical bills.

BURNA BOY

Hours after Burna Boy lost out in the Best World Music category to Beninese music star, Angelique Kidjo, at the Grammy Awards, South African rapper, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes popularly known as AKA described Burna Boy as a champion.

The move by AKA was seen by many as call for truce as the rapper and Burna Boy were at war with each other over the last xenophobic attacks of other African nationals in the former apartheid enclave.

AKA’s commendation was later followed some days later by a surprise call by Angelique Kidjo who was recently sighted with Burna Boy and his mom when she paid them a visit at their home in Los Angeles.

After the visit, a photo and video of the meeting surfaced on the internet capturing Angelique Kidjo with Burna Boy and his mother and judging from their animated conversation, it is clear that there is no bad blood between both acts after the Grammy Awards ceremony.

DR SID AND SIMI ESIRI

After weeks of self-denials and unconfirmed rumours, Simi Esiri, the estranged wife of Mavin singer, Dr Sid, confirmed the end of their fairy tale marriage.

The entrepreneur who doubles as the editor-in-chief of Schick magazine, who confirmed the split in a statement on her official Instagram page, also revealed that they were both in the process of officially ending their five-year union.

In the statement, Simi who added that both of them would be co-parents to their two daughters after divorce also denied reports that she was violent towards her husband while they were married and that she has stopped him from seeing their two daughters, Sydney and Sarah.

ERNEST ASUZU

Days after causing a stir online when he was captured shirtless and begging for alms from passersby on the streets of Lagos, Nollywood actor Ernest Asuzu has come out to reveal the real reason for his action.

The one-time popular thespian who was the toast of many during his prime said that he went shirtless not because he was mentally derailed, but because he needed help for his medical condition.

According to Asuzu, he deliberately removed his shirt in the video clip which went viral on social media so that Nollywood practitioners and other well-meaning would feel his pain.

The actor said that he is soliciting for support from Nigerians to enable him to take care of his medical bills as he is currently down with a stroke, an illness he said that he has been battling in the last six years.

