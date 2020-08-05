Latest Politics Top Stories

Victor Oye a threat to our party’s future, remains suspended –APGA chieftain

August 5, 2020
Who Wants APGA Out of the Presidential Election?
The Acting National Treasurer of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Smart Iheoma, said on Tuesday the party’s National Chairman, Victor Oye, remained suspended from the party.

Iheoma said in statement in Umuahia that Oye had ceased to function as the party’s national chairman following his suspension by the Enugu State High Court.

Iheoma, who was reacting to the crisis rocking the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), accused the embattled national chairman of impunity.

According to him, Oye thwarted APGA chances during the 2019 general elections.

He said: “The National Executive Committee (NEC) had constituted an interim management team that would run the party pending when properly convened congresses and convention is conducted.

“Victor Oye has become a threat to the future of the party. He has been extorting party members and illegally substituted APGA candidates with those who never participated in the 2018 primaries.”

Iheoma added that the activities of Oye and other officers of APGA had forced prominent leaders and members of the party to defect to other parties in search of good governance.

