Victor Umeh dumps APGA for Labour Party, secures Senate ticket for 2023 elections

A former National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Victor Umeh, has dumped the party for the Labour Party.

Umeh’s defection to the Labour Party came a few days after his defeat in APGA’s senatorial primary for Anambra Central Senatorial District held at the Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka, on May 29.

He was defeated by a member of the House of Representatives from Anaocha, Njikoka and Dunukofia Federal Constituency, Dozie Nwankwo, who polled 162 votes while Umeh garnered 151 votes.

Disappointed by the defeat, Umeh picked the Labour Party form to contest the party’s primary for the senatorial district which he clinched on Friday.

He is the second politician to join the party in the last two weeks after the former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, who dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on May 24.

