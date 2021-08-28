VICTOR UWAIFO: 10 things people probably didn’t know about the departed ‘Mammy Water crooner’

The famous musician and guitarist, Sir Victor Uwaifo, is dead.

The singer, who was affectionately called “Guitar Boy,” by fans and associates, died after a brief illness on Saturday.

He marked his 80th birthday in March.

On a parting shot, Ripples Nigeria compiled 10 notable things Nigerians didn’t know about the departed music maestro.

– Victor Uwaifo was a writer, sculptor, musical instrument inventor, and university lecturer.

– He was the first professional musician in Nigeria to receive the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) which he got in 1983.

– The singer served as Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism in Edo State from 2001 to 2003.

– Uwaifo was the Chairman of Joromi Organization, a multi-track recording and television studio in Benin City, Edo State.

– He ran and managed an art gallery and the Victor Uwaifo Hall of Fame.

– In 1995, Uwaifo was invited by the United Nations Staff Day International Committee to perform during the UN Golden Jubilee celebration.

– The music maestro was cited in the Grove Dictionary of Music and Musicians, 1983 edition.

– He was also documented in the “Who’s Who in Nigeria,” “Who’s Who in Africa,” “Who’s Who in the Commonwealth”, and “Men and Women of Distinction in the Commonwealth” sections a few years later.

– He was the first Nigerian to win a gold disc in Africa through his album released in 1965 at the age of 24 years old.

– Uwaifo was invited to the Nigerian seat of power by four ex-Presidents and Heads of State.

