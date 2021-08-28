Entertainment
VICTOR UWAIFO: 10 things people probably didn’t know about the departed ‘Mammy Water crooner’
The famous musician and guitarist, Sir Victor Uwaifo, is dead.
The singer, who was affectionately called “Guitar Boy,” by fans and associates, died after a brief illness on Saturday.
He marked his 80th birthday in March.
On a parting shot, Ripples Nigeria compiled 10 notable things Nigerians didn’t know about the departed music maestro.
– Victor Uwaifo was a writer, sculptor, musical instrument inventor, and university lecturer.
– He was the first professional musician in Nigeria to receive the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) which he got in 1983.
– The singer served as Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism in Edo State from 2001 to 2003.
– Uwaifo was the Chairman of Joromi Organization, a multi-track recording and television studio in Benin City, Edo State.
– He ran and managed an art gallery and the Victor Uwaifo Hall of Fame.
– In 1995, Uwaifo was invited by the United Nations Staff Day International Committee to perform during the UN Golden Jubilee celebration.
READ ALSO: Sir Victor Uwaifo accuses Jaywon, Simi of remixing his song without permission
– The music maestro was cited in the Grove Dictionary of Music and Musicians, 1983 edition.
– He was also documented in the “Who’s Who in Nigeria,” “Who’s Who in Africa,” “Who’s Who in the Commonwealth”, and “Men and Women of Distinction in the Commonwealth” sections a few years later.
– He was the first Nigerian to win a gold disc in Africa through his album released in 1965 at the age of 24 years old.
– Uwaifo was invited to the Nigerian seat of power by four ex-Presidents and Heads of State.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...