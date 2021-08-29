Victor Uwaifo died of pneumonia, not COVID-19 – Family

The family of the late music maestro, Sir Victor Uwaifo, has dismissed rumours that he died from COVID-19 complications.

The multi-talented artiste, who was the first Nigerian musician to receive the National Honour of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON), died in Benin City, Edo State, on Saturday.

The late musician’s son, Osaretin Uwaifo, disclosed this when he addressed journalists alongside his sister, Mrs. Evelyn Oghonmwen, at the family’s home in the Edo State capital on Sunday.

Uwaifo junior said his father was rushed to the Stella Obasanjo Hospital on Friday and died from pneumonia at about 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

He said: “I want to use this opportunity to clear this misinformation. We have heard rumours going around that our father, Sir Victor Uwaifo, died of COVID-19. That is not true. He died of pneumonia and not COVID-19.

“He was rushed to the hospital on Friday and died the following day, Saturday, August 28. We did the necessary tests. He was treated for pneumonia.”

