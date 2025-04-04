‘Victory for rule of law,’ Ex-finance minister, Nenadi Usmani, hails Supreme Court ruling on Abure

The Chairman of the Labour Party Caretaker Committee, Nenadi Usman, has hailed the Supreme Court judgment sacking the party’s National Chairman, Mr. Julius Abure.

The apex court on Friday nullified the Court of Appeal’s judgment that recognized Abure as LP national chairman.

A five-member panel of the Supreme Court in a unanimous judgement ruled that the Court of Appeal lacked the jurisdiction to declare Abure as the LP national chairman.

Usman, in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja, expressed satisfaction with the judgment which found her appeal meritorious.

The former minister of finance described the ruling as victory for the rule of law and a significant milestone for Nigeria’s democracy.

“It is important to emphasise that this is not a time for triumphalism—there is no victor and no vanquished.

READ ALSO: S’Court overturns Court of Appeal ruling which affirmed Abure as LP national chairman

“What matters most is our shared commitment to the ideals and aspirations of the Labour Party and the Nigerian people.

“We must now come together, united in purpose and vision, to move the party forward,” she said.

According to her, Labour Party remains one indivisible family, steadfast in its mission to create a new Nigeria founded on justice, equity and people-centred governance.

Usman urged all party members, supporters and stakeholders to remain calm, focused and committed to the democratic ideals binding them together.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now