VIDEO: Bishop rejects Ayade’s ‘package’, tells governor to pay workers’ salaries

The Catholic Bishop of Uyo Diocese, John Ebebe Ayah has rejected a largesse from the governor of Cross River state, Ben Ayade, while telling the governor to pay salaries of workers in the state.

As seen in a viral video, the governor donated the sum of N25 million to the church, then promised the Bishop a “whisper package”, which he pledged to give him personally.

The Bishop immediately responded, politely rejecting the largesse and urged the governor to add to the “whisper package” and pay salaries of workers in the state.

After announcing the donation of N25 million on behalf of the state government, he said, “You are our pride, the pride of Cross River North, the son of the soil, Bishop John Ayah, I will whisper my package to you later.”

Bishop Ayah retorted, “I want to talk. The governor is my brother; we are both from Cross River North. I want to appreciate the governor and tell him to package whatever he has for me, add to it and use it to pay the salaries of the workers.”

