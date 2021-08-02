(Video) Ghanaian cleric, Bishop Owusu claims TB Joshua was killed

A popular Ghanaian cleric, Bishop Samuel Owusu, has thrown another dimension into the death of Nigerian televelangelist and founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) Prophet TB Joshua, who died on June 5.

Bishop Owusu, the General Overseer of the Pottersville Church International, located in East Legon Hills, Accra, said due to Joshua’s popularity and growing influence in world politics, some unnamed people conspired and killed him.

In a three minutes video released on Monday, Owusu revealed that he knew those who conspired to kill Joshua but insisted the time was not right for him to reveal them yet, as he was keeping it for a later time.

“Prophet TB Joshua was killed. Hear me now, I repeat TB Joshua was killed.

“He did not die a natural death. The facts are there for all discerning minds to see. Let me me give you some instances,” Bishop Owusu began.

Continuing, he said:

“There is no black man of God in the whole world whose followers are more than the population of a country.

“The followers of TB Joshua… there is no president in the world that has more followers than TB Joshua.

“In the whole world, there is no single man that presidents submit to. It has never happened. There is no man of God, black or white, that presidents will leave their countries, leave their presidencies and come to their church.

“In the history of the whole world, there is no black man who was as popular as compared to TB Joshua. He was more popular than TD Jakes. He was more accepted than Kenneth Hegan; popular and accepted than David Oyedepo. Popular and accepted by nations, by the history of mankind.

“There is no black from Africa who has lands and properties in Israel, who has school and landed properties in the Philippines. TB Joshua didn’t die. They calculated his death.

“TB Joshua was the highest paid individual in the whole world by YouTube. There is no single individual who was paid higher than TB Joshua because of people followed and watched his videos.

“TB Joshua was killed. He has finished his work. I have the details on how he was killed. But I will not share that one now. I know how they planned it and even the person they sent. What they used to kill him, I know

“The person they sent, I saw. But I will not reveal that yet.”

