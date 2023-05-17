Politics
VIDEO: Labour Party factional chairman, Apapa, Osuntokun in face off at Tribunal over seats
The leadership crisis rocking the Labour Party {LP} boiled over to the venue where the Presidential Election Petition Court is sitting at the Court of Appeal complex in Abuja, as there a was a mild drama on Wednesday involving the factional acting National Chairman of the party, Lamidi Apapa and the Director General of the Obi-Datti Campaign, Akin Osuntokun over seats.
Apapa confronted Osuntokun upon his arrival into the courtroom after the courtroom was open to lawyers and litigants.Osuntokun and other party bigwigs, who were already seated in the plaintiffs’ gallery, were approached by Apapa, demanding that they give up their seats for him and his team.
READ ALSO:LABOUR PARTY CRISIS: Apapa denies Abure’s claim it withdrew Obi’s petition
According to Apapa, as the rightful head of the Labour Party, he belonged in the plaintiffs’ gallery, a demand Osuntokun refused to accept, insisting that Apapa had no right to take the seat.
It, however took the intervention of the secretary of the PEPC, Josephine Ekperobe to defuse the hightened tension in the courtroom over the row between the two leaders.
– Just In : Drama arises between Labour Party officials at the Presidential Election Tribunal.
— Postsubman (@Postsubman) May 17, 2023
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...