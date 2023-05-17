VIDEO: Labour Party factional chairman, Apapa, Osuntokun in face off at Tribunal over seats

The leadership crisis rocking the Labour Party {LP} boiled over to the venue where the Presidential Election Petition Court is sitting at the Court of Appeal complex in Abuja, as there a was a mild drama on Wednesday involving the factional acting National Chairman of the party, Lamidi Apapa and the Director General of the Obi-Datti Campaign, Akin Osuntokun over seats.

Apapa confronted Osuntokun upon his arrival into the courtroom after the courtroom was open to lawyers and litigants.Osuntokun and other party bigwigs, who were already seated in the plaintiffs’ gallery, were approached by Apapa, demanding that they give up their seats for him and his team.

According to Apapa, as the rightful head of the Labour Party, he belonged in the plaintiffs’ gallery, a demand Osuntokun refused to accept, insisting that Apapa had no right to take the seat.

It, however took the intervention of the secretary of the PEPC, Josephine Ekperobe to defuse the hightened tension in the courtroom over the row between the two leaders.

– Just In : Drama arises between Labour Party officials at the Presidential Election Tribunal. pic.twitter.com/k1s3FQmpVO — Postsubman (@Postsubman) May 17, 2023

