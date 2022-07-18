(Video) Moment Adekunle Gold abandoned dancer who wanted a raunchy dance with him on stage

Nigerian recording artiste, Adekunle Gold has been applauded by netizens after a video of him leaving one of his dancers to fall after she attempted a raunchy dance move with him surfaced on social media.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the incident happened in Uganda on Sunday night.

In the trending video, the singer who is married to colleague, Simi and has a child with her decided to avoid controversy as the overzealous dancer moved to jump on him.

Despite hinting that he was not interested in the gesture, he however picked up the dancer immediately after he desisted from creating a scene. The singer was able to maintain a smile on his face as he continued his performance, and some bouncers moves to take the dancer away from him.

Read also:Adekunle Gold reveals he’s a sickle cell carrier, recounts asking God to take his life

Watch the moment below.

👀 This Ugandan lady may never forgive Adekunle Gold pic.twitter.com/J9lJ1ITWbN — 🐿♡🍃 @OneJoblessBoy 🐳 (@OneJoblessBoy) July 18, 2022

The Nigerian singer-songwriter has since taken to his Twitter platform to write about the concert in Uganda.

He mentioned that he enjoyed his time with the audience as about 20,000 people were in attendance.

Adekunle Gold on his Twitter;

“Over 20k people came out to show me so much love!

Doing this on the continent first makes me cherish this milestone more. It’s so big to me, I will never be able to take it in fully. Thank you lord! Thank you Uganda 🇺🇬 for loving me so much.

All my love,

Tio Tequila”

Over 20k people came out to show me so much love!

Doing this on the continent first makes me cherish this milestone more. It’s so big to me, I will never be able to take it in fully. Thank you lord! Thank you Uganda 🇺🇬 for loving me so much.

All my love,

Tio Tequila ❤️ pic.twitter.com/U6heAOoHlL — Tio Tequila (@adekunleGOLD) July 17, 2022

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now