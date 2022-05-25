VIDEO: Moment EFCC arrested Okorocha, with gunshots to chase people away

A video has emerged of the moment operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) finally took hold of former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha after hours of standoff at his Abuja residence.

The EFCC operatives had stormed the palatial mansion on Tuesday afternoon to arrest Okorocha, a serving senator, but he refused to give himself up, instead preferring to lock himself inside the house with members of his family.

The former governor insisted that the anti-graft commission present a warrant of arrest, or a valid court order before he would give himself up.

However, after hours, the operatives were able to gain access into his house after destroying the property and breaking inside through the ceiling.

After taking hold of Okorocha, the operatives are seen in the video chasing people who had gathered at the ensuing drama out of the compound, and firing gunshots to achieve that purpose.

Several gunshots were heard being fired, even as the operatives kept shouting “get out, get out of here”.

Okorocha, a presidential aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC) was due to face screening for the contest, but the party has kept postponing the exercise, including its primary elections.

