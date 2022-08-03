Video of BBN housemate, Hermes, talking to himself raises mental health concern on social media

Nigerian reality TV star, Hermes in a video making the rounds on social media was seen talking to himself while he was alone in the Head of House lounge.

Hermes, whose real name is Chibueze Iyele, emerged as the Head of House for the week on Monday, August 1 after he defeated Dotun and Cyph in the final challenge.

Hermes, who undoubtedly is on the list of favourite Level Up housemates, was captured alone in a corner of the house speaking out loud to no-one in particular with his eyes closed.

Some concerned social media users have expressed worry over his stability and mental health.

Reacting, some users alleged that he was displaying a ‘withdrawal symptom’ while another said his instability was as a result of too much Indian hemp in his system, however few others accused him of using it as a strategy to win the game.

Here is what social media users are saying;

You guys saying things about Hermes. We all have what we go through. That guy has been through a lot. Him talking to himself is a way of assuring and maintaining his mental state. Probably that’s how he deals with mental stress 😩😩 y’all should stop doing like it’s bad #BBNaija — Efuah.Iyoha (@efuah123) August 2, 2022

Hermes mental state should be studied #BBNaija — Phumi 🇿🇦🇺🇦 (@Sweetvee345) August 1, 2022

Funny how Chichi doesn’t like judge mental people but is judging Hermes!!!life!!! #BBNaija — Odu Chijioke Godwin (@cjbaronize) July 24, 2022

Biggie needs to check on Hermes. He's been behaving funnily since morning. God, abeg! We need everyone in a good mental state for a good show this season. #BBNaija — King Isaiah™️💫 (@st_isaiah5) August 1, 2022

Hermes de give them mental disturbance , success na state of mind !!! #hermes #BBNaija — Sammy 😇 (@HighbeeOracle) August 1, 2022

Hermes kilode?

I don't want to hear that he left because of mental health issues, he's one of my fave 😔 #BBNaija — Anastasia (@Annah_Stasia) August 1, 2022

Is this guy Hermes talking alone? If he is they need to check hos mental health quickly #BBNaija — Mphephu Hector (@HectorMphephu) August 2, 2022

I'm #BBNaija not okay with this Hermes facial expression, hope biggie did mental check or — oby (@ObotSampson1) August 1, 2022

As a therapist, Biggie should keep Hermes mental state in check. He is a good guy but he definitely has an identity personality disorder.#Bbnaija — Bbnaijastans7 (@Rileytyyjk) July 31, 2022

This Hermes is acting wierd ….biggie needs to check his mental state FR #BBNaija — EJA NLA (@Dr__Boniface) August 1, 2022

I doubt if Hermes mental health go carry this thing reach final, he looks like a time bomb waiting to explode. Theres a lot going on in his head and his kind of person might feel overwhelmed locked up in that place. #BBNaija — #ThePastaLover😍 (@Sisi_Shalewa) August 1, 2022

Mental health is real… Ask Hermes… Biggie , where u pick this one from na ?? His actions scare both HMs n the audience . Melodramtic queen #BBNaija — PATRENE 🇨🇲 🇸🇪 (@DapredictorHM) August 1, 2022

