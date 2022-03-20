Video of former gov, Obiano in EFCC custody leaked

A video said to be that of former Governor Willie Obiano on Anambra State in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has leaked out and circulating on some social media handles.

In the 13-second video, a man who looks very much like Obiano is seen in boxer shorts and a t-shirt drinking water from a container while consulting with another man.

The video has however not been verified, and the anti-graft agency has not reacted to it.

Read also: EFCC investigating Obiano over alleged misappropriation of N42bn state funds

Obiano was arrested at the Mirtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos, on his way to the U.S, soon after he handed over power to his successor, Chukwuma Soludo, in Awka, the state capital.

He is said to be under investigation for alleged misappropriation of state funds.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now