Politics

Video of former gov, Obiano in EFCC custody leaked

Published

2 hours ago

on

A video said to be that of former Governor Willie Obiano on Anambra State in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has leaked out and circulating on some social media handles.

In the 13-second video, a man who looks very much like Obiano is seen in boxer shorts and a t-shirt drinking water from a container while consulting with another man.

The video has however not been verified, and the anti-graft agency has not reacted to it.

Read also: EFCC investigating Obiano over alleged misappropriation of N42bn state funds

Obiano was arrested at the Mirtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos, on his way to the U.S, soon after he handed over power to his successor, Chukwuma Soludo, in Awka, the state capital.

He is said to be under investigation for alleged misappropriation of state funds.

Opinions

