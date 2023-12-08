Video of late Mohbad’s father in recording studio sparks mixed reactions online

A viral video of Mr Joseph Aloba, the father of late Afrobeat star, Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad, in which he was spotted in the studio singing has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

In the viral video, the old man was wearing a white dress and noise-canceling headphones, as he was passionately singing and recording a song in a music studio.

Mr Joseph who is trending for the umpteenth time for interesting reasons also cautioned people to be wary of their actions, “because the Lord will bring our works to judgment”.

“If you are in Jesus, nothing is hard for him to do. He is the perfect God. Run to him and come and see him, his name is Jesus. He is also called Yahweh. It was when he came that my life became settled,” he sings.

“Everything we have done. Everything we have said will come together, let us be careful because the Lord will bring our works to judgment.” Mr Aloba added in the song.

READ ALSO:‘Why Mohbad’s father fell out with me,’ Singer’s wife tells coroner’s court

The move by Mr Aloba has forced many to sum up that he is putting an album together following the death of his son, Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as Mohbad.

However, many others say it is an old video recorded even before his son passed on.

See select reactions from social media below;

@real__princessadex wrote: “Bella shmurda released song for mohbad. People don’t castigate him. Leave mohbad’s father if you don’t want the wrath of God. You can’t love mohbad more than him. This man is in pain beyond words.”

@bbmaxfrozenfoods_villageblock: “If shamelessness was a person.”

@Yemytpx: “God Will console you We can’t feel how you feel cos it’s not us.”

@olaoluwaprincess: “This is one of his old videos for GOD sake let this man breath, in all mohbad interviews, he has always said that he learnt singing from his dad, wetin this man do, team wunmi ,iya po oo,they kpai his son and keeps bullying the man, huumm.”

@i_am_oyinsexy wrote: “All I can say is OMO ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️. What a shameless father.”

@missdivaluscious wrote: “So he thinks Mohbad’s fans will automatically become his fans…Dey play. He was always envious of his son’s success. You can never be Mohbad. Try harder….”

@winny_355: “This man was probably jealous of his son’s fame and talent. So sad.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now