Video of nurses recording unconscious BBNaija star, Rico Swavey, sparks outrage on social media

A former Big Brother Naija housemate, Rico Swavey, died in a ghastly motor accident on Thursday.

A video of nurses recording the deceased instead of attending to him in his unconscious state has sparked outrage on social media.

In the video, the nurses were seen laughing and gesticulating instead of attending to Swavey.

Watch the video below.

From this video it was negligence and unprofessionalism from the nurses that cause the death of Rico Swavey. This hospital should be closed and the license of those nurses should be seized… pic.twitter.com/lJAfJkXDgd — Egai Eto (@egai_eto) October 13, 2022

READ ALSO: Big Brother Naija housemate, Rico Swavey, is dead

Nigerians berated the health workers for ailing to come to the aide of the reality television star who was in serious pain after the accident.

Read the comments below.

You can see why life expectancy in Nigeria is low. A person can die because doctors or nurses are not in the mood that day. — DISTINGUISHED Everest (@novieverest) October 13, 2022

The nurses were laughing & contemplating what to do in that Rico Swavey's video. There was no interest in saving his life. Even with your money, the health system & personnel will FAIL you. It's sad 😭 — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) October 13, 2022

General Hospital, LUTH AND LASUTH. The Doctors and Nurses in these Hospitals aren’t Humans, you can’t tell me anything else. May God continue to grant us good health and not have to experience these hospitals.🙏🏾 — Ibukun Aluko (@IbkSports) October 13, 2022

That video is so triggering. They look like clueless luth students on practical class. My goodness! Who tf deemed it fit to make videos in such critical condition!? (I hope it wasn’t one of the ‘nurses’)

That man was bleeding fgs!! Where is your compassion?? 💔

RIP Rico 🕊 — Big Miss Mayaki ☺️ (@The_Mayaki) October 13, 2022

Something I have come to realize is that there’s a huge lack of empathy in the healthcare system in Nigeria. Apart from the system itself that is rubbish, the workers need to be taught empathy. From nurses to doctors etc — Big Fish Gee 🦈 (@GbemmyG) October 13, 2022

Last night When Tobi posted the picture of Rico on life support still wearing belt and short that was wen I knew the medical team in charge are not it. Now seeing that video of a nurse making video n laughing 😭 NIGERIA AND IT’S PEOPLE WILL KILL YOU FASTER THAN UR REAL PROBLEM — Ayeesha De La Cruise (@AyeeshaLiq) October 13, 2022

You know the healthcare system has collapsed when you're called in last minute to cover a shift in ICU only to arrive there to see the patient suffering due to delayed care. No nurse to give you verbal report as night nurse had to go home after 13hrs of work. In Ontario, Canada. — Birgit Uwaila Umaigba 🇳🇬 (@birgitomo) October 13, 2022

When there’s an accident the first thing to do is not recording the victims for whatsoever purpose. Rescue and try to save lives. You also clearly must not record a patient in hospital while they are unconscious. I hope those Nurses are punished and the hospital sued. — Dr Dípò Awójídé, FHEA (@OgbeniDipo) October 13, 2022

Anytime I watch that video of the nurses joking, laughing & making needless videos of Rico for social media instead of giving him the necessary urgent attention needed to save his life, my heart breaks over again cause he could have survived. RIP Rico. 🕊️ — Samuel Otigba (@SamuelOtigba) October 13, 2022

The problem with government-owned hospitals like LUTH is the way the nurses and medical attendants treat patients with levity, disgust and condescension. If you rush someone having a health emergency to LUTH, once they start asking irrelevant questions take the person out fast. — Sir David Onyemaizu🦍 (@SirDavidBent) October 13, 2022

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now