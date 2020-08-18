Video on Gambari, Oshiomhole handiwork of mischief makers —Presidency

The presidency on Tuesday described as a patchwork of mischief-makers, a trending short video clip, alleging that the Chief of Staff to the president, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, had hatched a plan to arrest opposition members ahead of Edo State governorship election.

Oshiomhole held a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday.

At the meeting President Buhari warned political actors in the Edo election to shun any act capable of disrupting socio-political order in the state.

However, barely 24 hours after the meeting, a video clip showing a discussion between the ex-APC chairman and Gambari went viral on social media.

However, in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the president, Garba Shehu, the presidency described the video clip as the handiwork of misguided elements.

He said: “It is very important to strongly dispel misguided messaging amongst commentators, rights activists, advocates and journalists who have been reacting to a trending short video clip, alleging that the Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and Adams Oshiomhole, the former All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman had hatched a plan to arrest opposition individuals ahead of the September election in Edo.

“Firstly, it is important to state that the video was an ingenious patchwork of mischief, extracted from an innocent conversation focused on the emerging incidents of violence in the run up to the election.

”It is equally a fact that various political parties campaigning in Edo have levelled accusations of violence against one another.

“In such a heightened state of uncertainty, responsible leadership, must ensure that elections are conducted in a peaceful manner and if warranted, judicious use of law enforcement to protect lives and properties of citizens is mobilized thus preventing criminal elements from subverting the democratic process.

“This message has consistently been repeated by Mr. President.

“He does not support violence of any sort and its propagators will be brought to justice. Elections must reflect the will of the people.”

Shehu maintained that both Gambari and Oshiomhole have a history and track record of working to protect the rights of Nigerians and humanity of all walks of life, especially the poor and marginalized.

According to him, the duo will never be found encouraging any conduct that runs counter to these values.

