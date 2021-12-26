Politics
Video showing moment ex-guber candidate, Uche Nwosu, was ‘abducted’
A video has surfaced on the internet showing how policemen in their numbers effected the arrest of Uche Nwosu, a former governorship candidate in Imo State.
The video which has gone viral within a very short space of time caught glimpses of policemen pushing Nwosu towards their vehicle in the midst of gunshots, and driving away with him.
The video was taken outside the church premises from which he was arrested, although who shot it was also taking cover from behind a fence.
READ ALSO: Okorocha’s son in-law, Uche Nwosu, kidnapped in Imo
The state police command has issued a statement saying Nwosu was not arrested, but kidnapped, but nothing has been said about whatever his offense was.
There are however speculations that it may not be unconnected with the face-off between his father-in-law, Rochas Okorocha and the state government led by Hope Uzodinma.
