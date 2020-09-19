Video shows voters scampering for money from party chieftain | Ripples Nigeria

A video on social media has shown voters scampering to grab money from a politician in the ongoing governorship election in Edo state.

The detail of what actually transpired was not very clear but an electorate was heard saying “they will collect the money; they will collect the money from your hand.”

Read also: EDODECIDES: Card reader failure reported at seven polling units

Another electorate who spoke in the video said the politician sharing the money was known as Ehiz, a chieftain of a political party who came to share money.

When he was further probed by the person recording the video to confirm what the politician came to do, the voter replied “I don’t know – I don’t know”.

Join the conversation

Opinions