International
Vietnamese jailed five years for spreading coronavirus
A Vietnamese court has sentenced a 28-year-old man, Le Van Tri, to five years imprisonment for breaking strict Covid-19 quarantine rules and spreading the virus to others.
Tri was found guilty and convicted of “spreading dangerous infectious diseases” at a one-day trial at the People’s Court of the southern province of Ca Mau, according to the state-run Vietnam https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/06/asia/vietnam-jailed-covid-quarantine-intl-hnk-scli/index.html
(VNA).
Before his conviction, prosecutors said Tung traveled back to Ca Mau from Ho Chi Minh City and breached the 21-day quarantine regulation.
“Tung infected eight people, one of whom died due to the virus after one month of treatment,” the court heard.
READ ALSO: Vietnamese suspect imprisoned for murder of brother to N’Korean president regains freedom
Ca Mau, Vietnam’s southernmost province, has reported only 191 cases and two deaths since the pandemic began, much lower than the nearly 260,000 cases and 10,685 deaths in the country’s coronavirus epicenter, Ho Chi Minh City.
Vietnam is battling a worsening Covid-19 outbreak that has infected more than 536,000 people and killed 13,385, the vast majority in the past few months.
The country has already sentenced two other people to 18-month and two-year suspended jail terms on the same charges.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...