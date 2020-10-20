Vigilante group arrests two hoodlums attempting to burgle shops in Edo

Members of a vigilante group on Tuesday arrested two hoodlums while trying to break into people’s shops in Benin City, Edo State.
The vigilante men spotted the four-man gang while trying to burgle the shops at Adolor area, opposite the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) during the curfew hours.
They caught two while the other two managed to escape from the scene.
The Edo State government imposed a 24- hour curfew in the state after suspected hoodlums attacked two correctional facilities and freed several inmates from the cells.
