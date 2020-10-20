Vigilante group arrests two hoodlums attempting to burgle shops in Edo

Members of a vigilante group on Tuesday arrested two hoodlums while trying to break into people’s shops in Benin City, Edo State.

The vigilante men spotted the four-man gang while trying to burgle the shops at Adolor area, opposite the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) during the curfew hours.

READ ALSO: Edo govt declares indefinite curfew following jailbreak

They caught two while the other two managed to escape from the scene.

The Edo State government imposed a 24- hour curfew in the state after suspected hoodlums attacked two correctional facilities and freed several inmates from the cells.

Join the conversation

Opinions