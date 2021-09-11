Vigilante member dies in Delta by-election

The Delta State police command on Saturday confirmed that one person died during the Isoko South Local Government Area Constituency I by-election in the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Bright Edafe, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Warri, said the deceased was a member of a local vigilante group in the area.

He, however, added that the victim was hit by a stray bullet.

But an eyewitness told journalists that the victim was shot dead by hoodlums who wanted to snatch ballot papers at Irri Ward 10, Unit 5, in the area.

He said: “The hoodlums armed with sophisticated weapons shot sporadically into the air to scare away voters before one of them shot at the victim for a reason that has not been ascertained.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted the by-election to fill the vacant Isoko South Local Government Area Constituency I seat in the Delta State House of Assembly.

