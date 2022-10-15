Vigilante member kills self over sex worker in Rivers brothel

A member of a local security group in Omoku in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Council of Rivers State, popularly called Bobo, has shot himself while attempting to shoot at a brothel manager, who gave his name as Mr. Chukwuladi Akio, on Wednesday night, following a clash over a commercial sex worker.

Akio explained in an interview: “The man came to my hotel. He sat with one of my girls near the door. His gun was facing the girl. I only asked the girl not to face the gun, that she should either go inside her room or take the guest outside. I told her to always have discussions with people outside, which the girl did.

He added: “Before I knew it, he corked his gun and pointed at me. I ran away and he held me. He tried to put the gun under his leg to shoot me, and in the process, the bullet hit his leg. I am not the one that shot him. I do not know how to cork a gun, let alone shoot somebody.”

When contacted, SP Grace Iringe Koko, the Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Police Command, said that the command was aware of the death and that investigation has been kicked off to get to the root of the issue.

