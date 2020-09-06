Vigilantes foil attempted abduction of Lagos monarch

Suspected hoodlums on Sunday invaded the Isiu palace in the Ikorodu area of Lagos in a failed abduction of the newly installed Eweye of Isiu, Oba Olukayode Raji.

The monarch was given staff of office by Lagos State Commissioner for Special Duties, Wale Ahmed, on August 24.

Oba Raji, who confirmed the attack to journalists, said the hoodlums came in dozens with dangerous weapons before local vigilante groups mobilised and chased them away.

He said: “Suddenly, we started seeing strange faces and many boys coming closer to the palace with different weapons in their hands.

“While they moved closer, they started shooting. One of my sons was wounded in the process.

READ ALSO: Lagos drags suspected kidnappers of Lagos monarch to court

“My house and my car were damaged while many people who came to pay homage to me were also wounded.

“More than 60 people were shot. Those who sustained serious injuries had been taken to the hospital for treatment.”

The monarch said he contacted the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and the Area Commander for assistance.

“They responded very late but later sent their officers to patrol the community.

“However, three suspects had been arrested so far,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions