Sports
Vinícius Júnior bags brace against Elche to send Madrid top of La Liga
Real Madrid reclaimed the top spot in the La Liga on Saturday after Vinícius Júnior bagged a brace to seal a 2-1 victory over Elche.
They were his sixth and seventh La Liga goals of the season, and he made his first effort in the 22nd minute when he latched onto Mariano’s flick-on.
Elche’s Raul Guti was then sent off for a rash challenge on Toni Kroos before Vinicius scored his second goal in the 73rd minute from Luka Modric’s pass.
Read Also: LA LIGA: Madrid go top despite goalless draw with Osasuna, Barca beaten again
The hosts tried to fight back and successfully pulled a goal back through Pere Milla four minute to time to give Elche hope.
But Real held on to their lead till the final whistle, to go top of the league on goal difference.
The La Liga title race is already a tough one as several teams are joint-top, with varying goal differences.
Real Sociedad can reclaim top spot on Sunday evening when they host Basque rivals Athletic Bilbao.
