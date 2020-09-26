Violators of COVID-19 protocols on burial to pay N100m fine in Rivers | Ripples Nigeria

The Rivers State Government on Saturday said violators of COVID-19 protocols on burial would be made to pay a N100 million fine.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Princewill Chike, who disclosed this in a statement, said the decision to impose the fine for breach of the COVID-19 protocols was taken at the state’s executive council meeting held in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

He added that chairmen of local government councils across the state had been directed to ensure full compliance with the protocols in their various domains.

Chike said: “Public burials in the state remained as outlined by the government gazette stipulating that no more than 50 persons should be allowed for burials in Rivers State.

READ ALSO: RIVERS: Two principals lose their jobs for flouting COVID-19 guidelines

“We also agreed that local government chairmen should also assist the burial committees to ensure that this planned directive of the Rivers State Executive Council is carried to the letter. Every defaulter to these regulations would be made to pay a fine of N100m.”

Governor Nyesom Wike had in June issued an executive order prescribing a N10m fine for anyone conducting a burial contrary to the provisions of the order.

The move was aimed at checking the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions