Violence in South-South as Cross River, Akwa Ibom communities clash | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Violence in South-South as Cross River, Akwa Ibom communities clash
It was violence in South-South on Tuesday as boundary communities of Ikot Offing in Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River State and Oku Iboku in Itu Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State renewed their boundary hostilities.
According to reports, several persons were said to be missing in the early hours of the morning, while houses were set ablaze.
This was not the first time the two parties went violent against each other. The communities have been at each other’s neck over control of a piece of land for the past 30 years, leading to the loss of lives and property at both ends.
A source had told The PUNCH that the assailants came on Tuesday morning, loaded in two 75 horsepower speedboats, and engaged in a 25-minute gun battle with the military at the checkpoint.
According to the source, the high-grade weapons used by the attacker forced people to flee for their dear lives, although the military officers were also said to be equipped with machine guns.
However, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon, who confirmed the attack, said the Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, has mandated the Divisional Police Officer in Itu Division, Celestine Ude, to carry out an assessment of the situation and report back to him.
READ ALSO: EFCC arrests fake medical doctor for alleged N13m employment scam in Akwa Ibom
According to reports, Macdon confirmed that some houses were torched, but maintained that until the DPO gives first-hand information, the command would not be able to give an account of what actually transpired.
“We have received a preliminary report about the renewed crisis, no lives reported lost. We are still awaiting a more discreet situational report because the CP, has ordered the DPO of the Itu LGA division to proceed and give him first-hand information about the crisis.
“For now, the situation there is under control, there is no cause for alarm. It’s only when the DPO comes back that we can get a comprehensive report. I hear that some houses were ransacked and some shops were burnt, but we are yet to get more information about what really transpired,” he said.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Buhari to declare National Sports Festival open April 6
President Muhammadu Buhari will declare open the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) scheduled in Edo State on April 6. The...
CAF disqualifies Chad from AFCONQ, awards 3-0 victories to Namibia, Mali
Chad will no longer take part in the qualifying series of next year’s Africa Cup of Nations(AFCON) as they have...
Pick only fit Super Eagles stars for Benin Republic game, Chukwu tells Rohr
Former international and ex-Super Eagles coach, Christian Chukwu has advised team manager Gernot Rohr on what to do to win...
We can’t normalize racist, hateful abuses in football —Simy Nwankwo
Super Eagles forward, Simy Nwankwo has called on football authorities, other stakeholders of the game as well as social media...
AFCONQ: Rohr targets ‘at least’ draw against Benin, win over Lesotho
Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr is hoping his team would seal their Africa Cup of Nations qualification when they face...
Latest Tech News
Ten African startups to pitch at Y Combinator’s W21 batch demo day. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Ten African startups to pitch...
HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme for African entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week was majorly characterised by funding rounds as notable Nigerian startups raised capital from various VCs. Delivery logistics company...
Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m Series A round. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m...
Facebook launches Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa
Facebook on Friday announced the launch of Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa to address connectivity issues in the region. The...
9 free tools you can use for academic writing
We want to write the best academic pieces, and we want it easy. But the million-dollar question is, is this...