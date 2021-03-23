Violence in South-South as Cross River, Akwa Ibom communities clash | Ripples Nigeria

It was violence in South-South on Tuesday as boundary communities of Ikot Offing in Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River State and Oku Iboku in Itu Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State renewed their boundary hostilities.

According to reports, several persons were said to be missing in the early hours of the morning, while houses were set ablaze.

This was not the first time the two parties went violent against each other. The communities have been at each other’s neck over control of a piece of land for the past 30 years, leading to the loss of lives and property at both ends.

A source had told The PUNCH that the assailants came on Tuesday morning, loaded in two 75 horsepower speedboats, and engaged in a 25-minute gun battle with the military at the checkpoint.

According to the source, the high-grade weapons used by the attacker forced people to flee for their dear lives, although the military officers were also said to be equipped with machine guns.

However, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon, who confirmed the attack, said the Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, has mandated the Divisional Police Officer in Itu Division, Celestine Ude, to carry out an assessment of the situation and report back to him.

According to reports, Macdon confirmed that some houses were torched, but maintained that until the DPO gives first-hand information, the command would not be able to give an account of what actually transpired.

“We have received a preliminary report about the renewed crisis, no lives reported lost. We are still awaiting a more discreet situational report because the CP, has ordered the DPO of the Itu LGA division to proceed and give him first-hand information about the crisis.

“For now, the situation there is under control, there is no cause for alarm. It’s only when the DPO comes back that we can get a comprehensive report. I hear that some houses were ransacked and some shops were burnt, but we are yet to get more information about what really transpired,” he said.

