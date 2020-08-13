VIOLENCE: Kaduna govt relaxes curfew in two LGAs

The Kaduna State government has relaxed the curfew in Kaura and Jema’a local government areas of the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, who announced this in a statement issued on Thursday, however, said the 24-hour curfew would remain in Kauru and Zangon- Kataf LGAs.

Aruwan said the decision followed a review of the security situation by the military and police carrying out internal security operations in Southern Kaduna.

The commissioner said: “Accordingly, the new curfew hours in Jema’a and Kaura LGAs will be from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily, effective today.

“However, the 24-hour curfew in Kauru and Zangon Kataf LGAs will be sustained while close monitoring of the security situation in the two LGAs continues.”

Over 50 people had been killed and several others displaced by criminal elements in Southern Kaduna in the last few weeks.

The situation forced several individuals and groups in the country to call for reinforcement of security in the area.

