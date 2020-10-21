Violence not solution to Nigeria’s #EndSARS impasse  —Ghanaian President

Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, on Wednesday decried attacks on #EndSARS protesters by security agents.

He said violence either from the police or protesters could not be the solution to the current happenings in Nigeria.

Akufo-Addo, the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), made the observation on Twitter while commenting on the ongoing #EndSARS protests in Nigeria.

He said: “I join all well-meaning persons in calling for calm and the use of dialogue in resolving the #EndSARS impasse in Nigeria.

“I have spoken with President Muhammadu Buhari, who is committed to this end and has begun the processes that will lead to reform.

“To the families who have lost their loved ones, I express my sincere condolences, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery.”

