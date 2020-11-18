Violent protests erupt in Uganda after police arrests presidential candidate

Violent protests have erupted in the streets of Kampala in Uganda after policemen on Wednesday arrested presidential candidate, Bobi Wine in the eastern part of the country.

Reports say protesters stormed the streets after the music star-turned-politician said on Twitter today that police violently broke into his vehicle in the town of Luuka and took him into custody.

“The price of freedom is high but we shall certainly overcome,” the 38-year-old politician’s account said in one of the tweets.

“Police under the command of Mwesigwa Frank of counter terrorism police has violently broken into Hon Kyagulanyi’s car and arrested him at Luuka District headquarter grounds,” Bobi Wine’s account read afterwards.

Bobi Wine’s supporters, according to reports blocked roads and burned tires, prompting police to fire tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters.

It was “total chaos” in the city, said the chairman of the Kampala City Traders Association, Evarest Kayongo. “The streets are empty … We have closed business because of tear gas and bullets,” he said.

“Bobi has been arrested this morning in Luuka town, but we do not know his whereabouts right now,” the politician’s brother, opposition activist Fred Nyanzi, told the dpa news agency.

“We have not been allowed to see him and we don’t know what is happening,” asserted Joel Ssenyonyi, the spokesman for Bobi Wine’s political party, the National Unity Platform.

