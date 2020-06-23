Virgin Atlantic to resume flights from Lagos on August 24

Virgin Atlantic has unveiled plans to resume flights from Lagos to London’s Heathrow Airport on 24th August, 2020.

The international carrier declared in a statement on Monday that international flights from Nigeria’s commercial capital would be operated on its new A350-1000 aircraft and will provide connections to different destinations in the U.S.

The airline also intends to resume flights to 16 other destinations around the world.

“As countries around the world begin to relax travel restrictions, we look forward to welcoming our customers back on board and flying them safely to many destinations across our network.

“From 20th July we will resume services to New York, Los Angeles and Hong Kong; then from 1st August onwards, we will resume passenger flying to 17 additional destinations around the world including Lagos, Tel Aviv, Atlanta, Mumbai and Las Vegas,” Juha Jarvinen, the Chief Commercial Officer of Virgin Atlantic said.

According to him, the airline is monitoring eternal conditions quite closely especially the travel restrictions imposed by many countries, which include the 14-day quarantine policy for travellers coming into the United Kingdom.

“We know that as the COVID-19 crisis subsides, air travel will be a vital enabler of the UK’s economic recovery.

“Therefore, we are calling for UK Government to continually review its quarantine measures and instead look at a multi-layered approach of carefully targeted public health and screening measures, including air bridges, which will support a successful and safe restart of international air travel for passengers and businesses.”

Virgin Atlantic said it would operate from Heathrow’s Terminal 2 for the time being.

