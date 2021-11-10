Virgin CEO, Richard Branson survives bike accident

The founder of the Virgin Group, Richard Branson, has sustained severe injuries after he was involved in a bike accident in the British Virgin Islands.

The 71-year-old was participating in a charity endurance race when the brakes on his bicycle failed and crashed, leaving him with severe cuts and bruises.

Branson, who was on the Island of Tortola when the incident occurred, revealed on Instagram Wednesday he had an “extraordinarily big bump” on top of his head alongside lacerations across his body.

He wrote: “Recovering well from a colossal cycling crash. Thankfully we’re ok, but some big bumps and bruises!”

