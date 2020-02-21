VISA BAN: Nigerian govt urges US to reverse decision on travel restriction

The Federal Government of Nigeria led by President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the United States of America to reverse the visa ban recently imposed by President Donald Trump on six countries including Nigeria.

The call was made on Thursday by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola who said that the US should consider the long standing relationship between the two countries and reverse its visa restrictions on the country.

Aregbesola who made the remarks when the American Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard, and her team paid him a visit in Abuja, said that Nigeria had complied with most of the issues of concern raised by America

He also added that Nigeria is not a pariah nation stating further that the cooperation with the U.S. would solve Immigration and Consular issues in control of persons seeking to enter both countries through issuance of visa, passport and other travel documents.

Aregbesola said; ‘’we are positive that visa restriction is a temporary one; it will soon be put behind us.

“President Muhammadu Buhari would commission the Nigeria Immigration Data Technology Centre before the end of the year 2020, as part of the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring that her data is linked with security agencies globally,” he added.

Recall that Mary Leonard who had earlier paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, in Abuja, on Tuesday, said that the travel restriction on Nigeria will be reviewed if certain conditions are met.

She also added during the courtesy visit to Ngige that the US wants Nigeria to sort out problems with information sharing which are achievable and resolvable so decisions can be reviewed.

