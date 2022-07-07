Visa partners Flocash to enhance digital skills for African SMEs. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Visa partners Flocash to enhance digital skills for African SMEs

Popular digital payments platform, Visa, has on Thursday announced partnership with Flocash, to enhance digital financial literacy for African SMEs.

Corine Mbiaketcha, Vice President and General Manager for East Africa at Visa, confirmed the latest partnership with Flocash in a media release.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the partnership will lead to the launch of Flostore that will help small businesses accept and make digital transactions across Africa.

The company noted that Flostore will be powered by a Visa digital wallet and the Flocash pan-African payment platform.

Sirak Mussie, Managing Director of Flocash, while also confirming the partnership said:

“Visa is a great partner to scale Flocash’s pan-African payment platform and develop this critical area of African commerce that can offer enormous continent-wide economic development opportunities.”

Tech Trivia: Network jitter refers to intermittent variations in what?

A. Encryption

B. Latency

C. Band

D. Bandwidth

Answer: see end of post

2. Insurtech company, YuLife, secures $120M series C fund

A UK-based insurtech company, YuLife has on Thursday announced securing a $120M series C fund from a strategic partner, Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company.

Read also:Tunisia’s edtech startup, GoMyCode, secures $8m Series A. 2 other stories and a trivia

Sammy Rubin, CEO and Founder, YuLife, confirmed that previous investors including Creandum, LocalGlobe, Target Global, Latitude, Anthemis, OurCrowd, Notion, MMC and Eurazeo were part of new investors.

YuLife bills itself as a provider of life insurance and policies providing income in the event of critical illness.

The startup, through its app enables YuLife users to acquire YuCoin after completing some activities.

The YuCoins can be used to buy gifts or donate to charity.

Launched in 2016, the insurtech company was founded by Jaco Oosthuizen, Jonathan Roomer, Josh Hart, Sam Fromson, and Sammy Rubin headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Commenting on YuLife’s business model, Rubin said:

“Now more than ever it is important for companies to go above and beyond to build a culture of care in the workplace, as traditional benefits packages just do not do the job.

“Our proposition addresses a vital business need exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic and the ‘Great Resignation’.”

3. Kenyan B2B distribution startup, Duhqa, secures $2 million Seed round

A kenyan B2B distribution startup, Duhqa, has announced securing a US$2 million Seed round to expand its business footprint across Kenya.

The new funding was confirmed by Victor Maina, the startup’s CEO & Founder in a media statement seen by Ripples Nigeria.

According to Maina, the funding round saw participation from CrosssFund, Roselake Ventures, Mo Angels and other angels.

The Kenya-based company is a B2B platform for retail distribution of consumer goods in FMCG, Cold Chain and Pharmaceuticals.

Victor Maina, Davis Angwenyi and Dudu Moilwa founded Duhqa in 2021.

“Our goal is to address the gaps in African distribution logistics with the best in Logistics, e-commerce, financing and data insights which are needed to build a better, leaner African distribution sector,” said Maina.

The startup further noted that the new funding will be used to expand technological infrastructure and hire more personnel.

Trivia Answer: Latency

Jitter, in networking, refers to small intermittent delays during data transfers.

It can be caused by a number of factors including network congestion, collisions, and signal interference.

Technically, jitter is the variation in latency — the delay between when a signal is transmitted and when it is received.

By Kayode Hamsat

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now