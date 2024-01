Volleyball: Nigeria to battle Egypt, Morocco, Kenya in Paralympics qualifiers

Nigeria men’s para-volleyball national team will face Egypt, Morocco and Kenya in group A of the African qualifiers for a place at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Nigeria will host the African qualifiers between January 29 and February 3, 2024, at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

The host team will compete against Egypt, ranked third globally, and Morocco, positioned 19th, for a spot at the Paralympic Games.

In group B, Zimbabwe will square off against Rwanda, Algeria and Libya during the weeklong competition. The Nigerian men’s team will get their campaign underway with a game against Kenya, and the women will square off against Zimbabwe.

Two teams will qualify each from the men and women categories. The 1980 Paralympic Games marked the debut of para volleyball, and women’s sitting volleyball made its first appearance at the Athens 2004 Paralympic Games.

At the Tokyo 2020 Games, 16 teams participated in the men’s and women’s categories. Egypt represented Africa in the men’s category, while Rwanda was the sole representative for Africa in the women’s category.

