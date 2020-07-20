Volunteers replace striking doctors in Ogun

Striking doctors at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital Isolation Centre, Shagamu have been replaced with volunteer doctors by the Ogun State Government.

The state government took the action after the Association of Resident Doctors last week asked their colleagues who were working at the centre to join them in their ongoing strike which commenced on July 1, 2020.

The doctors are agitating over alleged failure of the government to meet their welfare demands.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, confirmed the replacement of the striking doctors on Sunday.

She said: “Only two doctors at the isolation are ARD members. They have been replaced by other doctors who are happy to serve the people of Ogun State by volunteering at the isolation centre.”

